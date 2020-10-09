Lisa Jo Evans, 59 of Texas City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Porter, Texas, after a very long courageous battle against cancer.
Lisa was born August 30, 1961 in Falls City, Nebraska to Robert and Joyce Pickett. Lisa could take any task on, but the two that she loved the most were cosmetology and real estate. She would begin her career in Nebraska and continue after moving to Texas in the late 80’s. Most recently, she was working with Etheredge Real Estate in Texas City, Texas. Lisa truly admired Bill and Carol Etheredge. Etheredge Real Estate gave her the opportunity to fulfill her passion of helping families lay down roots and find their forever homes.
Lisa was one to never meet a stranger. She had the upbeat, lovable and caring personality that attracted people. Her hobbies were playing her guitar, playing piano, singing and dancing. As a matter of fact, Lisa is in heaven right now most likely singing her heart out to Fleetwood Mac and many others. One of her favorite things though, was performing cartwheels and handstands to show everyone “she still had it”, even at the close age of 60 years old.
Lisa’s love for family was profound. She was devoted and loved her only daughter very much, and her grand and great grandchildren even more. Her latest “Fur Baby” of 10 years, named Sarge could be found by Lisa’s side on long walks and jogs they would take. He was her protector, her friend and helped her through many hard times in these last years of her life. They enjoyed the Texas City Dike very much. She displayed her love for her family in her home, social media and on her desks at work. She wanted the whole world to know how much she loved and cherished Gods children.
Lisa is preceded in death by her father, Robert Pickett, her brother, Timothy Andrew Pickett and her husband, Wayne Travis Evans. She is survived by her Mother Joyce Pickett, Daughter Jodi Haman; Sister, Julie Headley; her Brothers, Michael Pickett and Robert Pickett; her Grandsons, Jordan Sebesta, Dilyn Wheeler and Chase Wheeler; Great Grandsons, Jayce Sebesta and Jayden Wayne Sebesta. She has numerous nieces and nephews from Texas, Nebraska and California that she loved and cherished so very much. She will be missed by many friends that she considered family and that feeling was mutual.
A celebration of her life will be held on October 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas.
