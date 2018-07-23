Thomas Ramirez Rosales, 91, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018, at his residence.
His family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 24, at New Life Fellowship Church in Galveston. A celebration service will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 25, at New Life Fellowship Church with burial following at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Mr. Rosales is survived by his wife, Isabel Rosales; children: Cornelio Rosales, Mary Benson, Emma Jurado, Gloria Valadez, Irene Rosales, Virginia Ramirez, Patricia Ramon, and Ricky Rosales; and 24 grandchildren.
