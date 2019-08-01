The family of Theophlis Nathaniel August invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Wynn Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:00pm. followed by services at 1:00pm
Breaking News
Most Popular
Articles
- Texas City man faces child pornography charges
- Your obsession with me is an embarrassment to paper
- La Marque man arrested in motel, charged with drug crimes
- Louisiana detective sues Moody Gardens in Galveston over collapsed palm tree
- Galveston beach-building project to start next week
- Woman dies after being found in water near Stewart Beach
- One killed in wreck on FM 2004 Saturday night
- Hardy murder trial delayed because of Chief Reed's death
- Family might sue over ejection from Lago Mar pool in Texas City
- League City balks at costs to rehabilitate Ghirardi House
Collections
- 40 Under 40: Meet the 2019 honorees
- Photos: Seattle Sounders 1, Houston Dynamo 0
- Photo: Astros 11, Athletics 1
- Photos: Astros 11, Angels 10
- Photos: Grand Parade at 124th Friendswood 4th of July Celebration
- Photos: Astros 6, Rangers 1
- Photos: Astros 5, Rangers 3
- Photos: Angels 5, Astros 4
- Photos: Astros 4, Rangers 3
- Photos: 2019 League City Fireworks Extravaganza
Commented
- Hate has a way of clouding peoples thinking (78)
- After Trump's offensive tweet, Weber says Dems lack 'dignity' (72)
- Weber can now take the hood off (71)
- Who's really exaggerating about climate change? (70)
- Christians must take a firm stand against racism (64)
- Democrats want us to pay for others to ride free (61)
- I'm not ashamed to support my president (46)
- It's time for Congress to get back to work (44)
- Life is no longer an unalienable right (44)
- We should let Trump finish draining the swamp (41)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.