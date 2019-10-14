GALVESTON—Richard Henry Hendrickson., 53, departed this life on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Lester Bellow Sr., 85, of Texas City, Texas passed on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Robert Edward Hayes passed away on October 10, 2019. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home — Texas City.
Kelly Ann Shreck passed away on October 12, 2019. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home — Texas City.
Don Burl Hartt, 80, of Dickinson, TX, passed away October 14, 2019 in Texas City, TX. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson.
Jerrell Harvey, 69, passed away October 12, 2019 at UTMB, surrounded by family and friends. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
