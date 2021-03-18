GALVESTON — Rooney L. Hawthorne, 71, departed this life on March 12, 2021 at her residence.
A BOI she was a 1967 graduate of Central High School and worked for Ziegler and CAC for many years.
A visitation will be held beginning at 12 Noon followed a service celebrating her life at 1:00 P.M., on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Moody Memorial Methodist Church, Galveston, TX with Rev. Michael Dwyer, Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. COVID guidelines of mask and social distancing will be in place.
Rooney leaves behind her husband, Armon Moore; beloved devoted daughter, Sharonda Hawthorne; brothers, Willie, Charles, and Douglas Hawthorne; nieces, Shenee Murray, Endiah Pines, Renita Hawthorne, Toya Otems, and Cassandra Davis; nephews, Reginald Davis and Samuel Pines III; four great nieces; 1 great nephew; devoted friend, Monique Phillips, and a host of extended family and friends.
You may send condolence at www.fieldsjohnson.com
