Ada Smith Roemer, a resident of Texas City for 55 years, passed away on May 26, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Sonoma, California. She was 97 years old.
Born December 16, 1922 in Gould, Oklahoma, to Thomas and Winnie Smith, she was the middle of seven children and survived the Great Depression and Dust Bowl.
In May, 1939 she married Ellis E. Roemer and they eventually settled in Texas City, Texas, where they raised their two children, Dorothy and Bobby.
Ada, a kind and generous woman who loved children, became the neighborhood mom and grandmother, hosting numerous children’s parties and making doll clothes. Her role as the adopted grandmother of the neighborhood’s kids continued for decades through several generations.
She was a long time member of Calgary Baptist Church and was a resident of Texas City until 2008, when she moved to Sonoma to be closer to her daughter, Dottie Lynch.
She is survived by Dottie and Bill Lynch of Sonoma, CA, Bob and Colleen Roemer of Lincoln City, OR and Traci and Kraettli Epperson of Oklahoma City, OK, and five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
The family will observe a private celebration of Ada’s life at a future date.
