Barbara “Bobby” Inez Pletcher Quigley
GALVESTON—Barbara “Bobby” Inez Pletcher Quigley, age 89, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Lester Chambers, Sr.
LA MARQUE—Lester Chambers, Sr., departed this life on Friday, November 1, 2019, the very day he celebrated 91 years of life; at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Lionel Jack
TEXAS CITY—Lionel Jack, 87, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Texas City. Services are pending with James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
Jose CArlos Casas
LA MARQUE—Jose CArlos Casas, 69 of La Marque, Texas passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
