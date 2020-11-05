Stannie Lloyd Uncle Stan Champion

GALVESTON —
On October 24, 2020, Lloyd Champion Jr., 61, went home to meet his heavenly father surrounded by his loving family and will be welcomed home by his father Stannie Lloyd Champion, Sr., and mother Maybelle Champion, two sisters Joyce Champion and Alga Champion, three nephews: Jermaine Champion, Cedrick Champion and Vinshay Lewis, and one great nephew Julius Malik Provost.
He was born on August 21, 1959 in Huntingdonshire, England. He attended Ball High School class of 1978. He was on the varsity and J.V. track teams state champions of 1977 and district champions 73 — 77. Stannie was went on to Prairie View A&M University, and Galveston College.
He worked for Coco Cola and UTMB of Galveston, GISD and the Lone Star Flight Museum. Stannie loved hanging out with his Buddies and playing dominoes he was known as the king of dominoes and his favorite sport was Track and Football; his favorite team was the Redskin and Green Bay Packers.
He leaves to cherish his memory wife Zuzana Jones; two sons: Stannie Jones and Gerald Wayne Jones; one daughter Ciji Gordon; one daughter-in-law Kuzana Jones; 7 grandchildren; four sisters: Tresa Brown (Edward), Rhonda Champion-Fobbs (Samuel), Margaret Champion Rittenhouse (Ronnie) and Sherri Champion; two brothers: Douglas Lewis and Larry Champion; 13 nieces, 7 nephews and 26 great nieces and 16 great nephews. Extended family, Champion, Pleasants, Victoria, Brooks, Mullins and Devoted God Mother Ms. Jeanette Dotson and Nephew Larry Champion and Ex-Sister in Law Freddie Mae Phillips. Devoted Cousins Charles and Regina Robinson and Michael Champion, Uncle Daniel Cola and three God Brothers Earnest Boyd (Geraldine) and Luther Baldwin, Leonard Lewis. Praise Ministry Lyan and Ray Prentshea Winn.
Funeral service will be at 2:00pm held on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at Wynn Funeral Home with viewing starting at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
