Surrounded by his loving family, Gino Frank Marchi passed peacefully into Heaven on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Mr. Marchi was born November 8, 1936, in Galveston, Texas.
He is preceded in death by parents, Gino and Josephine Marchi; his sister, Pauline Anita Marchi and his daughter, Patricia Marie Marchi.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce, of Galveston; his son, Gino Marchi, III (Betsy); daughters, LuAnn Fichera (Al), Jo Anita Smith (Matt), Cindy Ramirez (Al) all of Galveston, and Stephanie Steel (David Ackerman) of Austin. Other survivors include grandchildren, Katie Halpin (Michael) of Dripping Springs; Nicholas Marchi (Lauren) of Houston, Patty Fichera of Austin and Frank Fichera of Galveston, Alonzo and Andrew Ramirez. He was also the proud great-grandfather of Violet Elizabeth Halpin of Dripping Springs. He is also survived by numerous cousins, all of whom he loved very much.
Mr. Marchi was a proud BOI. He attended Sacred Heart School, and Kirwin High School, he then attended St. Edwards University in Austin, earning degrees in Accounting as well as International Finance. After graduation, he returned to Galveston to join the family businesses: Marchi Travel Service as well as Marchi’s Medical Center Style Shop.
He was devoted to those he loved, especially his family.
His greatest joy was when he was surrounded by the entire family, as well as close friends who happened to drop by to eat and to enjoy fellowship. Gino’s greatest love was his family, but he never met a stranger that he felt couldn’t enjoy a good joke and a warm smile. His humor was his gift to everyone, and endeared many to his lifelong mantra, “work hard, but laugh and love harder”. His easygoing character was built on a solid foundation of strong passion to love those in his world and instill in family the power of unselfish love. He will be missed by many.
Visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23rd at. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on 35th and Broadway. A funeral mass will be held Monday, June 24th at 2:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be friends George Letsos and Don Fullen, grandsons Nicholas Marchi and Frank Fichera, cousin Jody Lee and honorary nephew Stephen Billiott.
Honorary pallbearers include treasured brother-in-law Wayne Taylor; grandson-in-law Michael Halpin; cousins Jerry Lee, Bobby Fain, Johnny Hawpe, and Bret Boteler.
The family would like to thank UTMB for his excellent care; especially Dr. Silva, Dr. Khalife and Dr. Whitehead, special Nurses Amy, Janiece, and Kaysie--- as well as Dr. Nancy Hughes who has been his Physician and friend for many years.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to O’Connell College Preparatory School and the building fund of Coastal Community Church in Gino F. Marchi’s name.
