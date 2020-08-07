GALVESTON—
Matlene Finch, 87, affectionately known “Granny or Ms. Matlene” entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at HCA Pearland Medical Plaza.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Jerusalem Baptist Church with viewing from 12pm followed by funeral services for immediate family at 1pm. She will be laid to rest at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock Texas.
Matlene was born November 12, 1932 in Waller, Texas to the union of Jessie and Addie Barnes. Matlene was known for her soul food cooking and caring for those around her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sons Calvin and Melvin Finch, siblings Robert Barnes and Jessie Lee Barnes. She is survived by siblings Emma Washington, Herman (Louise) Barnes, Jessie Mae (Tony) Johnson and Cecil Barnes. She also leaves with loving memories her beloved children Sherry (Milton) Grant, Jeanette (Anthony) Mack, Joyce (Paul) Landry and James H. Finch; 16 Grand children, 41 Great Grand-children and 2 Great -Great Grand children and a host of other relatives, nieces and nephews.
Floral and memorials may be sent to Bay Area Funeral Home on 5410 FM 1765, Texas City TX 77591.
