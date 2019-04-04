James Joseph Cole II, educator, world traveler, veteran of the USAF, Astros fanatic and beard enthusiast departed this mortal plane at the age of 75.
Services will be held at The Watershed Church in League City on April 6th at 2:00 p.m.
Mr. Cole taught middle school science for over 30 years in the Clear Creek School District. He touched thousands of lives with his humor, wit and knowledge. He will be missed, but his life was one well lived.
