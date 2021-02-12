LA MARQUE, TX — Joyce Laverne Dobbs Higgins, 82 of La Marque, Texas passed away February 1, 2021 in Conroe, Texas, her passing was peaceful with her daughter by her side.
Joyce was born on March 17, 1938 to Mary Ailene Meador Dobbs and Reuben “RW” Wheeler Dobbs in Conroe, Texas. She was a loving and devoted mother and wife who enjoyed volunteering in the local Little League for many years, as well as sewing and playing cards games with her husband, friends and family.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Ailene Meador Dobbs and RW Dobbs and her beloved husband Anthony “Tony” Phillip Higgins, Sr. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Jerri Raynelle Higgins Henderson and husband Billy Dean Henderson of New Waverly, and sons Alan Dale Higgins and wife Haley Lucas Higgins of Hitchcock and James Rodney Steward. Grandchildren: Taelor Higgins Meadows and husband Justin Meadows of Dickinson, and Cheyanne, Savanna and Jake Henderson, all of New Waverly, numerous family and friends including her beloved, and loyal four legged companion, Spot T.
She will always be remembered and cherished for her resilience and tenacity in life. The family is grateful for the loving care that Joyce received in her final months of life at Assisted Living of Montgomery County in Conroe. We will forever be grateful to Joyce’s niece, Gerri Guyton of Hitchcock, Texas for the many years of love, care and support that she so graciously offered to Joyce. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made, in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or The ASPCA, as Joyce loved and supported these charitable causes.
Joyce’s children are respectfully honoring their mother’s wishes, therefore, memorial services will not be held. However, please join us in remembering her generous nature, her kindness, and all the joy and happiness that she shared and brought into all of our lives. Joyce was a kind soul and she will be dearly missed.
