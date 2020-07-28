GALVESTON—
Charlene Hayes Hennigan, 67 peacefully passed away on July 20, 2020, at her residence in Missouri City, TX.
Charlene was born July 28, 1952, in Galveston Texas, to Charles and Bertha Colvin Hayes. Both preceded her in death.
Charlene was a Ball High School graduate of 1970. She also attended Texas Women University in Denton, TX, in addition to Galveston College. Her career with the Federal Government started with the US Postal Service. She then went on to work for the Social Security Administration as a Claims Representative, retiring after 35 ½ years of service..
Charlene leaves precious memories with her son, Marcus D. Hennigan; aunt, Minnie Simmons; god-children: LaRyta Trenese Wiggins, Ayesha Rabb, Monique McNeal (Calvin), Tynesha Crawford, Maretta Long –Williams and Perry Wells, Jr.; grand-god children: Korion McNeal, Makayla J. Ester Baker, Jasmine Danielle Jones, and Devinn Wiggins; devoted friends: Wenn Jefferson –Reece, Faye Dorsey, Sharon Holmes, Carol Jean Matthews, Justine Young, Mary Martin, Aubra Jackson, Saralyn Rivers, Maxine Mason, Beverly Odom, Linda Ross, Carole Bryant –Townsend, Patsy White, and Miriam Davis; caregiver: Lamont Long; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family
The family will celebrate the life of their beloved Charlene with a private memorial service at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Due to our country’s current situation, and social distancing practices, the service is being limited to immediate family and close friends only. Masks are REQUIRED.
You may share condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
