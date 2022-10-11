SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Allen Shaffer passed from this life Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Allen was born March 5, 1970, in Texas City to Henry Earl and Carol Shaffer. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1988 and became a versatile worker wherever he landed. He loved spending time on his motorcycle and sharing his passion for bikes with his biker friends. If he wasn't riding his bike, you could find him doing outdoor activities like fishing or hunting. Nature was his second home. Allen was a fun guy who liked to have a good time and we'll never forget the joy he brought us.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Earl Shaffer; grandparents, Nanny and Pa Shaffer, Marie and Jesse Aldrich; sister-in-law, Cristy Lee Shaffer; cousin, Lori Shaffer.
Survivors include his mother, Carol Gurnea; brother, Brian Shaffer; sister, Terra Baker and husband, Steven; nieces and nephews, Adam Shaffer (Miranda), Alaina Shaffer, Logan Shaffer, Sara Shaffer, Kristen Barber; cousins, Dana Shaffer-Jastal, Kara Wilson, Kevin Jones, Shawn Jones, Crystal Caldwell; numerous great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.