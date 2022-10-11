Allen Shaffer

SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Allen Shaffer passed from this life Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Allen was born March 5, 1970, in Texas City to Henry Earl and Carol Shaffer. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1988 and became a versatile worker wherever he landed. He loved spending time on his motorcycle and sharing his passion for bikes with his biker friends. If he wasn't riding his bike, you could find him doing outdoor activities like fishing or hunting. Nature was his second home. Allen was a fun guy who liked to have a good time and we'll never forget the joy he brought us.

