Geraldine B Gerri Mason

HOUSTON — Geraldine (Gerri) Bamberg Mason transitioned into eternity on Monday April 26, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Murphy J. Mason. They shared 52 years of marriage together. She was the third child born to Coretha H. and Wallace Bamberg, Sr. in Charleston, South Carolina. She attended and graduated from C.A. Brown High School. She was a Graduate of LeTourneau University earning a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and an MBA with a concentration in Management, graduating Cum Laude in both degree programs.
She was a long-time and committed member of Faith United Methodist Church in Dickinson, Texas where she served in various capacities including the Finance Committee, United Methodist Women, Sisters of Ruth, Gospel Choir, and Co-Chaired the Homecoming Celebration.
She was employed by NASA Johnson Space Center as a Contracting Officer for 45 years. While employed at NASA she received numerous awards during her career such as Contracting Officer of the Year. She was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. through the Beta Phi Omega Chapter in Galveston where she served as Treasurer, Finance Chairperson and on the Fundraising Committee. She later transferred to the Alpha Kappa Omega Chapter in Houston.
In addition to this, she was a member of the Gulf Coast Apollo Chapter of the Links where she held numerous leadership positions including Service to Youth Co-Chair, Social Committee and Fundraiser Committee Chair. She will be remembered as a generous, dedicated, caring, kind-hearted, helpful and loving person.
She was preceded in death by her parents Coretha H. and Wallace Bamberg, Sr. brothers Curtis L. Bamberg and Wallace Bamberg, Jr. She is survived by her husband Murphy J. Mason, siblings Betty Tucker, Coretha O'Neal (David), Sharon Whaley (Kenneth), Edwin Bamberg (Alma) La'Quantes Bodrick, Terri Bamberg, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church 2205 Avenue G Dickinson, TX. 77539. Viewing is from 9:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. followed by the graveside service and interment at Mainland Memorial Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas.
