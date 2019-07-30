Col. Jack L. Throckmorton, USMC, retired, formerly of La Marque, TX passed away on June 25, 2019 at the age of 84.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Betty Jo Throckmorton, 6 children, 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Col. Jack L. Throckmorton, USMC, retired, formerly of La Marque, TX passed away on June 25, 2019 at the age of 84.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Betty Jo Throckmorton, 6 children, 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.