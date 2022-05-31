Betty Fisher Wooldridge

TEXAS CITY — Betty Jane Fisher Wooldridge, 81, of Texas City, Texas passed peacefully away on May 23, 2022.
Betty Wooldridge was born in Clarendon, Texas on November 6, 1940 to James and Maybelle Fisher. She married Don Wooldridge on April 15, 1960 and they made their home in LaMarque, Texas. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Texas City since 1960. She served in the library, office and as a kindergarten teacher. She was a member of the University Women's Club of Texas City. Betty worked at NASA, Monsanto, Sterling, and British Petroleum. She was also a Professor at The College of the Mainland. She was a graduate of LaMarque High School and The University of Houston, receiving a BS in Accounting. Betty's deep and abiding faith was the foundation of her life and permeated every aspect of her being. She loved her family, cherished her friends, and lived with a hope that only comes from God.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Don H. Wooldridge, parents James A. Fisher Sr. and Maybelle Russell Fisher, brothers, George E. Fisher, James T. Fisher, James A. Fisher, Jr, and sisters Ellia Fisher Dace and Vicki Fisher Kamal. She is survived by her son, James Kent Wooldridge and wife, Frances of Corpus Christi, TX, son Robert Anthony Wooldridge and wife Connie of League City, TX, her daughter Donna Caryle Wooldridge Irwin and husband Douglas of Virginia Beach, VA. Also her two grandsons, Christian Anthony Wooldridge and wife Jacqueline and Ian Geoffrey Wooldridge , two granddaughters Elizabeth Hippen White and Emily Lynn Hippen, and two great grandchildren, Jace Wooldridge and Bo Wooldridge.
Funeral services will be held on June 2, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 10000 Emmet F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, TX at Noon with visitation to begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX. Please visit Betty's webpage at carnesfuneralhome.com.
