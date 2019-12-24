First Sergeant Margarito “Max” Sendejas Jr., Retired U.S. Army, 85, of Alvin, Texas passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at HCA Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster, TX.
Max was born June 5, 1934 in Mackay, TX. After graduating from Kirwin High School in 1954, Max enlisted in the United States Army. He attended Texas A & M University in 1958 and graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He was a member of the St. John’s Catholic Church in Alvin. He loved hunting, camping, and family gatherings.
1SG Sendejas enlisted in the United States Army in 1954 and proudly served with the 187th Infantry Regiment. He was honorably discharged in 1958. In 1971 he enlisted in the Texas National Guard with the 143rd Infantry Unit until 1983. His last duty assignment was with the 327th Chemical Company where he served as First Sergeant and Unit Administrator before retiring in 1994. 1SG Sendejas was ordered to active duty in support of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm on Sept. 12, 1990- May 2, 1991 with the 327th Chemical Company. While serving his country, he was most proud of his achievement of Air Bourne jump status in which he made 99 successful jumps out of the 100 before broke his ankle.
Max is preceded in death by his wife, Dora Sendejas; parents, Margarito Sendejas Sr. and Genoveva Rangel Sendejas; son-in-law, Michael David Benavides; sister, Janie Broussard; brothers, Jesus, Fidencio, Antonio, Louis, Danny and Robert Sendejas; brothers-in-law, Leon Broussard, Lupe Mata, and Manuel Jass.
Max is survived by his daughters, Theresa Sendejas-Smith (Calvin Jr.), Laura Vasquez (Alfred), Maggie Milburn (Printez); son, Walter Sendejas; sister, Olivia Mata; sisters-in-law, Nora Taylor (Reuben), Mary Liscano (Ray), Ofelia Sendejas, Margie Sendejas; brother-in-law, Robert Jass. He could never have been more proud of his little angels, granddaughters, Ana Benavides and Andrea Benavides. Other grandchildren, to cherish his memory include Chance Smith (Megan), Alexandria Smith, Olivia Smith, and Kolbe Milburn, and great-grandchildren, Mac Smith and Khai Milburn. Max is also survived by very dedicated “adopted” daughters, Maria “Lucy” D. Gomez (Gilberto) and Maria Rivera (daughter Kcorina); his beloved dog and companion, Ranger; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be David Sendejas, James Daly, Rudy Sendejas, Paul Mata, Marty Sendejas, and Nolan Liscano. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Sanchez, Johnny Hernandez, Rod Marquez, Anthony King, and Marcus Roy.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Alvin, Texas.
The family would like to thank Shawn and Debra Palin and family for all of their love and support through the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Max’s honor to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 110 E South St, Alvin, TX, 77511.
