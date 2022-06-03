ALVIN — George Edward Huff, 80, of Alvin, Texas passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at UTMB in Webster, Texas. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas on July 27, 1941, to Ralph Coleman Huff, of Duluth, Georgia, and Florine Bernice Stafford, of Grapevine, Texas. He grew up in Grapevine, Texas on Ball Street. There he attended grade school, middle school, and graduated from Grapevine High School in 1959. He attended Arlington State College (now known as the University of Texas at Arlington), graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1965. After college he married Linda Cummings, also from Grapevine, Texas, in 1965. In 1966 George took a job at NASA’s Johnson Space Center as a Procurement Specialist and he and Linda moved to League City, Texas. George loved his job. He was there during NASA’s hey days for missions such as Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, and the Space Shuttle era working on contracts that contributed to vital aspects of the space missions. George retired as a Procurement Analyst in 2007 after 40 years with the space program. During their years in League City, George and Linda raised one daughter, Lee Ellen. George faithfully served in the League City Lions Club for over 30 years, a non-profit organization that served the surrounding community. In 2005, George and Linda built a new house and became residents of Alvin, Texas. George had a great love of the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Linda (Cummings) Huff, daughter Lee (Huff) Kirsch, her husband Thomas, and grandson Justin Thomas Kirsch all of Alvin, Texas; his sister-in-law Barbara (Cummings) Palmer of Anna, Texas; sister-in law Pat (Cummings) and husband Preston Cheatham of Bedias, TX; brother-in law Douglas Cummings and wife Patricia (Alexander) of Crosby, Texas; and many nieces.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Lions Club Make a Donation Lions Clubs International or the American Diabetes Association American Diabetes Association Research, Education, Advocacy.
A memorial service with his family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 3:00pm at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, Texas. A casual reception will follow at the Kirsch’s home following the service.
