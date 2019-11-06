Chief Petty Officer, United States Navy (Ret.)
Mission Assigned: May 4, 1932 — Mission Accomplished: October 31, 2019.
Born to the union of Mayo Jack Sr. and Isola Chapman in Ville Platte, Louisiana. Lionel was educated in Ville Platte, Lake Charles, LA and Galveston, Texas School Systems. He was a member of the Central High School class of 1952 and a member of the Marching Band. After High School, he joined the United States Navy retiring in 1972 with 21 years of dedicated service. He was then employed with Sears as an Executive Manager of the Automotive Centers.
He became the owner and head chef of “MR Jacque’s Cajun Restaurant” in La Marque/ Texas City which he operated alongside his wife Effie M. Jack & their children until his final retirement.
Left to cherish his memory is his children: Lionel Joseph Jack (Linda), Janet Yvette Jack, Donna Jack Childress (Leonard), Tammy Jack Nolan (Lloyd), Cheryl Deneen Jack and Erin Ashley Jack; 13 grand-children and 8 great-grandchildren; sisters: Geraldine Jack Carroll, Emily Joy Johnson, Laura Jane Thomas, Elfa Williams, Bertha Davis; brother, Mayo Jack Jr. (Dolores); God son: Rev. Vincent Fontenot (Georgia), sisters- in-law: Estella Jack, Anna M. Angel Allen, Jean Domio Angel and a host of other relatives.
Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Effie M Jack; parents, grandparents; brother, Larry Turner Jack; sisters, Inez Jack Stewart & Ogenia Jack Allison.
The body will lie in repose Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., followed by a “Celebration of Life Service” at 1:00 p.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, 401 Texas Ave., La Marque, Texas.
Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday November 11, 2019 at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lionel Jack’s name to Gamble Personal Home Care, 501 North Amburn Road Texas City, Texas 77591.
