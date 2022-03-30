GALVESTON, TX — Genie (Eugenia) Tavener Rolfe was born February 1, 1955 in Galveston, Texas to Barbara Scrimgeour Tavener and Eugene Tavener. She attended Galveston public schools where she was a member of the National Honor Society, involved the BHS choir, Trinity Episcopal EYC and various social clubs while spending summers teaching swim classes at the local YMCA and tutoring her fellow students. Upon graduation she attended Southwest Texas State College, now Texas State University, where she earned her BA, and eventually fulfilled her lifetime goal of attaining her Masters in Education and Counseling from Lamar University. Genie married the love of her life, Frank Rolfe, in 1980 embarking on a life of love and adventure. They welcomed their pride and joy, Nathan, soon after. In her son's words she was "awesome, unbelievably fair, patient, and encouraging, yet tough at the same time" She continued sharing her motherly wisdom throughout her life with two grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the very best Gigi!
Genie spent many decades teaching at San Marcos High School sharing her unique talents of demystifying mathematics, mentoring young teachers-especially those who were facing challenges. During summer breaks she taught summer school and later Upward Bound students because, as she was known to say "I believe in them!" Family trips to exciting international destinations always had to wait until those summer sessions were done. She loved her family and so loved "her kids".
Everyone who has known her will remember her for her ever-present smile, positive attitude, that laughter and her talent to share joy wherever she went. Her love of family and friends is a gift we will always treasure. If there was a party, music festival, girls' weekend, Mardi Gras, holiday gathering, a birthday or something to celebrate she was all in, usually leading the parade.
Always the educator, Genie was involved in local and state politics. She served as an election judge, local representative of her professional teacher's organization and was a steadfast donor to causes she held close to her heart. She was a force to be reckoned with and you could always count on her to inform you on the latest ballot and bond issues, propositions and candidate's stances on all of them. She truly embodied the saying "be the change".
First diagnosed with cancer in 2015 she fought it with grace, strength and a dignity that amazed us all. She wanted us all to remember her for how she lived her life, and not be sad that she had to leave us too soon. Genie was preceded in death by her parents, sister Vickie Tavener Giles, and more than a few great friends. She is survived by her husband Frank, son Nathan, daughter in law Brigitte, grandsons Cayden and Mason, sister Christina Huckaba, brother in law Huge, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, many cousins and extended family, many, many good friends and the countless students and fellow teachers whose lives were made better for having had her in their lives.
A celebration of Genie's life will be held at the headwaters of the San Marcos river on Saturday, April 2nd , Aquarena Center- 211 San Marcos Springs Drive, San Marcos, Texas at 7:30 pm. It is open to the community. Feel free to bring chairs and blankets.
