Rolando Morales Sr.

RICHMOND — On August 31, 1951 Rolando Morales, 69, was born in Galveston, Texas, the youngest of thirteen siblings. He went home, in his sleep, peacefully to our Lord on February 13, 2021.
He worked and retired after forty years from Shriners Hospital for Children-Galveston. Rolando was a medical sculptor, artist and inventor. He custom sculpted prosthetic body parts, i.e., noses, ears, eyes, face and silicon pressure pads for the burned children to prevent contractures. He also had a private practice for which he would receive referrals for patients of all ages for various custom sculpted body parts.
He was a true artist in this special medical field and would create and implement new ideas to improve the outcomes of his patients. He touched countless lives of crippled children and adults who also knew him as a caring provider with a great sense of humor. He is loved and remembered for his wit, kindness, generosity and being a "prankster". He always knew how to make people laugh, no matter their circumstances. As an inventor, there was nothing that he couldn't create to help anyone asking to fix something that was broken. All knew that Roland could fix it somehow.
Beyond his life's work, he was a devoted and loving husband and father. He would graciously do anything for his family.
He is survived by loving wife of forty-five years, Rosalinda (Rosie) and four sons, Rolando Jr. MD (Corrie), Fernando DC (Melissa), Alejandro and Hodie (Marla); granddaughters, Juliana, Analia, Krysta and Kamryn; brother, David Sandoval; sister, Carmen Aquirre as well as many extended family members, nieces and nephews.
Receiving special recognition for those that helped with his care are Ruben Pecina, Barbara Alvarado, Norma Davalos, Diane DeLaO, the Honorable David Medina, Sonia Centenio, Sylvia Robledo and Vickie Heard (neighbor & friend).
Special thanks to his doctors and nurses at Methodist Hospital-Sugar Land, Encompass Home Health and Harbor Hospice for the extraordinary care, love and support during these difficult times.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fort Bend Senior Meals on Wheels or the Morales Foundation https://drmorlaes.com/the-morales-foundation.
The family will receive guests from 2-3:00pm for a Visitation followed by a 3:00pm Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City. The family will continue fellowship after services in the Carnes Banquet Room.
