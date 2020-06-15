GALVESTON—Fernando DeLaCruz Uribe, Sr. age 79 of Galveston passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral services are 10:00am Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.
Mr. Uribe was born September 17, 1940 in Linares, N.L., Mexico to Guadalupe Uribe and Manuela DeLaCruz Uribe. He was a Chef for many years at The Taco House Restaurant in Galveston. He enjoyed landscaping, he was a great handyman, there was not anything he couldn’t fix. He was a great mechanic and great cook and a big jokester. His hot sauce was Island Famous, He really enjoyed western and action movies and science fiction. He was an avid reader, especially Spanish novels. He was a great massage therapist and was known as somewhat of a medicine man that had a healing touch. He was a wonderful story teller that could mesmerize those listening for hours. His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren. Rest in peace our beloved “Tata” until we see you in heaven.
Mr. Uribe was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Alma Delia Uribe and Consuelo Uribe; brothers Juan, Guadalupe, Alfonso and Jorge Uribe. Survivors include his wife of 54 years Amira Uribe; daughter Linda Lopez and husband Calixto; sons Reynaldo Uribe and wife Leonor and Fernando Uribe, Jr.; sister Dolores Noyola and husband Guadalupe ; brothers Jaime Uribe and wife Ninfa and Aristeo Uribe and wife Josefina; grandchildren Stephanie Uribe Aguillon, Melanie Uribe, Marisol Larios, Alejandro Larios, Esteban Larios, Jennifer Uribe and Isabella Uribe; great grandchildren Julian Castillo, Diego Galindo, Sophia Galindo , Esteban Larios, Jr. and Viviana Chevez.
Pallbearers are Fernando Uribe, Jr., Reynaldo Uribe, Calixto Lopez, Alejandro Larios, Esteban Larios and Roberto Galindo.
