Maria Guadalup Rodriguez

SANTA FE — Mrs. Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez passed from this life Thursday evening, January 28, 2021, in Santa Fe.
Born November 28, 1932 in San Pedro, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, Mrs. Rodriguez had been a longtime resident of Santa Fe. She attended Shrine of the True Cross and enjoyed cooking for her family and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Diego and Benita (Flores) Martinez; husband, Mariano Perez Rodriguez; sons, Nicolas Rodriguez, Juan Jose Rodriguez.
Survivors include her sons, Silvestre Rodriguez and wife, Annie of Alvin, Mario Rodriguez of Santa Fe; daughters, Maria Salas and husband, Jose, Guadalupe Rodriguez and husband, Isaias, Celia Gonzalez all of Santa Fe; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; fur babies, Kiki, Boogie, Chiquita and Mia.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
