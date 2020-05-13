Evelyn Frenchette Archie, a longtime retired nurse, who served her Galveston community with pride and dedication, transitioned on May 11, 2020, in her native Huntsville, Texas.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Meachum Archie, Hortense Dickey Archie and Alberta Archie; one son, Reginald Norman; and five brothers, and one sister.
Survivors include one brother and five sisters, a host of nephews and nieces; special friends, Emma Ruth Fontenot, Mozellar Petteway and Maggie Bennett and family.
A visitation will be held today from 10 AM to 12 Noon May 14, 2020 at the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with a graveside service at 12:30 PM at Lakeview Cemetery.
