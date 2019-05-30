Funeral services for Esther Maza will be held today at 10 a.m. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Funeral services for Zada Ferguson will be held today at 3 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Funeral services for Guadalupe will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Funeral services for John Smith, Sr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at the First Church of God, 2209 – 29th Street North in Texas City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Funeral services for Lillie McKee will be held today at 12 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services for Josephine Sullivan will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1121 39th St. in Galveston. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Memorial services for Walter Henderson, Sr. will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 7551 Monticello Dr. in Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services for Dunbar Watson, Sr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock. Burial will follow at the Houston National Cemetery in Houston under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.