Dorothy Peaches Hendrix
TEXAS CITY—Dorothy Peaches Hendrix passed away on Monday January 28, 2019. Services are pending with McBride Funeral Home. (409) 945-2217 www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Wesley Mark Walker
TEXAS CITY—Wesley Mark Walker passed away on Tuesday January 29, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. www.carnesfuneralhome.com 409-986-9900
