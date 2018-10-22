Hoelscher
Graveside services for Nicholas Hoelscher will be held at 2 p.m. at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
McElduff
Funeral services for Thelma McElduff will be held at 1 p.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Maris
Funeral service for Geneva Maris will be held at 10 a.m. at the First Pentecostal Church, 1602 29th St. N. in Texas City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
File
Celebration of life services for Robert File will be held between 5-7 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Dimitri
Memorial service for Noah Dimitri will be held at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
