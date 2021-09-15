HITCHCOCK — Charles Gene "Charlie" Dohman passed away Monday morning, September 13, 2021 at his family's home in Hitchcock.
Born November 19, 1958, in Houston, Charlie had been a resident of Galveston since 2012, as well as spending much of his youth in Galveston at the family's weekend home, enjoying water sports and becoming one of the best slalom, barefoot skiers that most had ever seen - truly amazing!! Charlie loved Texas and moved around the state from the bay to hill country and far west Texas. He designed and custom built his own unique homes in all of these areas with his former wife.
Charlie was the owner of Elevator Solutions, Dohman Specialties where he mastered elevators and electrical. Charlie was an incredible electrician by trade and elevator technician. Charlie mastered everything he touched and another one of those trades was being an expert carpenter. There wasn't anything that Charlie couldn't do given the chance. He had a loving heart and would do anything he could for anyone. Charlie was an extremely generous human being, especially with his time (personal and professional) and his incredible skill set.
Charlie is preceded in death by his father, Walter Lee and his brother, Robert Lynn.
Survivors include, loving former wife, Karen Hayden; son, Chad Dohman; mother, Joann Dohman; sister, Brenda Dohman; brother and sister in law, Kurt and Judy Dohman, all of Hitchcock and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
In respect for Charlie's wishes, no services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Charlie will be sadly missed. The family expresses their sincerest appreciation and would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, love and support. Some of the family's deepest gratitude goes to Hospice Care Team, Inc. of Texas City, Texas who provided loving comfort, support and care to Charlie and the entire family.
