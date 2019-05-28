Virginia Vargas, age 85, of Dickinson, Texas passed away May 24, 2019. She was born in Galveston, Texas on April 18, 1934 to James and Alice Castro. She was married to Henry Vargas for 59 years.
Virginia was a housewife and minister. She was a member of Sinai CLADIC church in Galveston Texas for many years and in her later years was a member at Living Faith Outreach in Dickinson, Texas She had a passion of sharing the Gospel with people, ministering the Word of God, helping others, cooking, baking, and loved to eat good food.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice and James Castro, her loving husband Henry Vargas, and her beloved sister Sally Quintanilla.
She is survived by her three daughters, Lillian and husband Tony Quintanilla, Frances Franco and children, Rebecca Castrillon and children; along with her 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren who all loved her very much.
Services will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the Chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home, followed by committal in Forest Park East Cemetery.
