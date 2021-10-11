KEMAH — Wayne Donald Milner, of Kemah, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Nassau Bay, Texas at the age of 82. He was born on April 16, 1939 in Hammond, Indiana to Donald and Pauline Milner.
Worked in Human Resources and Public Relations for E.I. Dupont Chemical Company and retired after 35 years of service. After retirement, he worked many interesting jobs. But the one closest to his heart was working for the Galveston County Health Department as a compliance officer.
At the age of 18, he joined the Naval Reserves and was stationed at Great Lakes, Il.
Wayne had a great passion for boating. He grew up living near a lake and had his first boat at a very early age. He continued to own his own boat throughout his life. And in recent years spent many hours of pleasure and relaxation sitting on the shoreline or a boat dock watching all of the activities and bringing back memories of his own time on the water or water skiing.
He loved his family dearly and loved spending time with them.
Survived by his wife Irene Milner, daughters Kim Milner and Barb Whitted, grandchildren Lauren Whitted and Kyle Whitted and his dog Bella.
A Grave Side Ceremony will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 10:00am at Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery, 330 Berry Ln, Georgetown, TX 78626.
