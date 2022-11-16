LA MARQUE, TX — LILLIAN ANNA BOLTON JAMAIL, 100, passed away on the 11th day of November 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on January 18, 1922, in Galveston, Texas. The daughter of William and Augusta Margaret Bolton, who raised their family on 26th & K street in Galveston, a home that Lillian remembered fondly until her final days. Lillian had 11 siblings, Dorothy, Ruthie, Marie, Helen, Claude, Walter Robert Lee, Willie, Gertrude, Baby Margaret, and Baby Roy. Lillian met her husband, Sam Nader Jamail, on the beachfront in Galveston when Sam was stationed at Fort Crockett in the Coastal Artillery. After Lillian & Sam were married, they moved to La Marque, Texas in 1958, where they made of life together for 65 years, raising their two sons, Steve and Jim. Lillian devoted her entire life to her family, she found joy in caring for her parents, husband, sons, grandchildren, and other family members. She was always there when anyone needed her. Lillian was an amazing storyteller who would share her 100 years of life experiences and memories with an always enchanted audience. Her favorite stories to tell involved the family-owned Model A, which remains with the family to this day. She and Sam were always very proud of their two sons and four grandchildren. Lillian is survived by Mr. & Mrs. Steve Jamail and Jim Jamail from La Marque, Texas, four grandchildren Steven II, John Henry, Jake, Lilly Grace Jamail, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and all 11 siblings. A private graveside service will be held at the Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. Pallbearers are Jim Jamail, Richie Bolton, Jimmy Bolton, Andy Baccinelli, John Henry Jamail, and Jake Jamail. The family will have a celebration of life this January in Galveston, TX where they will share Sincerely Lillian, a documentary staring Lillian Bolton Jamail followed by a memorial reception. Please RSVP to LillianJamailMemorial@gmail.com.

