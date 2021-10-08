LEAGUE CITY — Anthony Louis "A.L." Luprete, of League City, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in Webster, Texas at the age of 73. He was born on December 20, 1947 in Houston, Texas to Frank and Camille Luprete.
A.L. was a lifelong League City resident and community leader. He owned and operated Shipley's Do-Nuts on Main Street in League City. A.L. was a founding member of the Space City Cruisers Car Club. He loved playing golf, fishing and working on his 1963 Ford Galaxy. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Camille.
A.L. is survived by his loving wife Merrie, sons Anthony L. Luprete, Jr., Stacey Wayne Hughes and wife Cindy, grandchildren Sabrina Adele Luprete, Jaden Rose Hughes, Rylan Clark Hughes, sisters Rose Mary Luprete and Camillia Ann Luprete, God children Cass Gibson, Jay Luprete, Breanna Jeffcoat and many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The Family will receive friends on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 6:00pm with a Vigil at 7:00pm at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker, League City, Texas 77573. A Mass will follow on Tuesday at 9:15am at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father John Rooney presiding.
Serving as pallbearers are Angelo Moscarelli, Anthony Joseph Luprete, Joseph Luprete, Curtis Norman, Johnny Arofolo, Jr., Larry Wilkinson and Honorary Pallbearers are Patrick Kinney, Denny Holt, Steve Wolston and Danny Ravey.
Interment will take place at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, Texas. Immediately following the interment service, the family will have a reception at the American Legion Hall in League City.
In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to St Mary's Knights of Columbus Council 9310, 1612 East Walker, League City, Texas 77573
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.