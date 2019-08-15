KEMAH—Mrs. Carolyn Larson Hardcastle passed from this life Tuesday night, August 13, 2019, in Kemah.
Carolyn was born on January 28, 1944 in El Campo to Herman “Windy” and Alice (Bloom) Larson. Carolyn was a natural born artist who had an amazing ability to draw in watercolor and charcoal. She enjoyed sharing her love of the arts with the children who visited Mae S. Bruce Library, where she volunteered in preparing and teaching classes. Her creativity flowed into other areas, such as crafting and quilting. She was a proud member a quilting club, and made so many special quilts for her home and family. Carolyn had a green thumb and was known for her luscious green gardens - especially her orchids. Her unique personality and skillful hands will be missed by those who were lucky enough to know her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lorraine Isaacson.
Survivors include her sons, Wayne Alan Hardcastle, Eric Lance Hardcastle and wife, Megan; brother, Pete Larson; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Bill Isaacson and wife, Annette, Betty Ewing, John Larson, Jack Larson, Jill Larson-Von Dohlen.
A visitation with the family will be from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX, (409)-925-3501, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Carolyn’s name to Mae S. Bruce Library, 13302 6th Street, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
