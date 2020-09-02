HITCHCOCK—
Mrs. N.E. Robinson, 94, made her heavenly transition on August 25, 2020, at UTMB-Victory Lake Hospital in League City, TX.
Mrs. Robinson was born on July 1, 1926, in Evergreen, TX, to Aaron and Delia Denson. She grew up in Shepherd, TX where she attended school and accepted Christ into her life. After graduation she moved to Galveston, TX and met her late husband of 63 years; and four children were born to this union. She was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church, serving as president of the Usher Board.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Eddie “Chief” Robinson; sons, Melvin Henry, and four brothers and one sister.
She leave cherish memories with her daughters, Canzetta Hollis Johnson (Johnnie), Elder Flora Samuel (Larry) and Co-pastor Ella Williams (Pastor Eugene); grandchildren; Deon (Eva), Tinesha, Rosalyn, Byron (Lonna), Eddie, Everett (LaJune), Christopher, and Ebonee; great grandchildren, Tia, Christian, Alonna, Jaymie, Kelvin, Melvin and Kayelei; great great grandchild, Jamir; sister in law, Sarah Robinson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and her Macedonia Church family.
The Robinson family will celebrate her life on Saturday, September 5, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 10 AM followed by a celebration service at 11:00 AM at the Macedonia Baptist Church (2920 Ave M1/2) with Pastor A. W. Colbert officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. CDC guidelines of masks and social distancing are required and seating capacity is limited.
Send condolences to family at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.