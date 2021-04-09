GALVESTON — Mrs. Eudelia Garza Copado age 95 of Galveston, Texas died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 6:30pm Monday, April 12, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00pm.
Born December 28, 1925 in Galveston, Texas to Lazaro and Antonia Perez Garza, Eudelia also lovingly known as Lila and Lalo, enjoyed cooking, especially during the holidays. She was an avid fan of golf and watching the Houston Astros. Lila held a number of jobs throughout her life including positions at Rotan Mosley, UTMB Department of Psychiatry and Dean of Medicine, and Moody Gardens Human Resources. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and family to play in Louisiana and Las Vegas. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, aunt and friend.
Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Mike Copado, parents, and brothers Larry Garza and David Garza, survivors include her son, Miguel “Michael” Copado, Jr. and sister Marie Harris of Florida.
Special thanks to Jimmy and Vicky Bacon, Vera Carmona, David and Rita Copado, Maria Harris, Delores Mendoza, Gloria Perkins and John Schreiber for their love and support.
