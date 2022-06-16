HITCHCOCK, TEXAS — Timothy O'Connell, 68 of Hitchcock, Texas was born October 13, 1953 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Joseph H. and Barbara Kingsland O'Connell and passed away Monday, June 14,2022 at his home. He was an avid outdoorsman and bird watcher; he enjoyed being out in nature and camping. He was a master naturalist, a mountain climber and he retired from the Nature Conservatory (TCPP). He had a host of friends from all over. He is survived by his 2 sisters, Pamela O'Connell Meyers and husband, Bill; and Theresa O'Connell; brother, David O'Connell; and nephew Samuel Searcy. He is preceded in death by his parents. Graveside services will be held 10:00m, Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
