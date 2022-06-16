Timothy O'Connell

HITCHCOCK, TEXAS — Timothy O'Connell, 68 of Hitchcock, Texas was born October 13, 1953 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Joseph H. and Barbara Kingsland O'Connell and passed away Monday, June 14,2022 at his home. He was an avid outdoorsman and bird watcher; he enjoyed being out in nature and camping. He was a master naturalist, a mountain climber and he retired from the Nature Conservatory (TCPP). He had a host of friends from all over. He is survived by his 2 sisters, Pamela O'Connell Meyers and husband, Bill; and Theresa O'Connell; brother, David O'Connell; and nephew Samuel Searcy. He is preceded in death by his parents. Graveside services will be held 10:00m, Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription