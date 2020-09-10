Billie Marie Termini, 88 of Galveston, Texas went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 19, 1931 in Port Arthur, Texas to Laura and Burley Collins. Billie graduated from Jefferson High School and earned her nursing diploma from St. Mary’s Nursing School in Galveston, Texas. While fulfilling her dream of nursing, she met the love of her life, Joseph A. Termini, Sr. They were happily married for 37 years and had 5 children. Billie enjoyed traveling the world, playing Mahjong and spending time with family and friends. She was a very devout Catholic and instilled her faith into her children and inspired them to keep GOD first in their lives.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Termini, Sr., her son, Joseph A. Termini, Jr., her parents, Laura and Burley Collins and many other relatives.
Billie will be sadly missed by her children: Lori Kline (Larry), Joannette Giffin (McHenry), DJ Termini (Jill) and John Termini (Mary Pena). Her grandchildren: Jay Huff, IV (Amandalyn), Preston Huff (Lucy), Callie Ramsey (Michael), Lauren Peoples (Derrick), Trey Termini, Taylor Termini and Caroline Termini. Her great grandchildren: J.J. Huff, V, Falyn Huff, Abbygail Huff, Collin Huff, Mikayla Ramsey, Barrett Ramsey, Nathan Peoples. Sisters in Love: Rosemarie Porretto, Joan Tramonte and Johanna Kovacevich. Her niece, Marsha Zeringue Tilley and nephew, Kirby Collins, as well as many other relatives and special friends.
The family would like to acknowledge the loving care and support of Dr. Samper-Ternent, Dr. Hommel and the staff of the UTMB Geriatric Care Clinic in Galveston and Hospice Care of East Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Parish or a charity of one’s choice.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Church, located at 1010-35th Street in Galveston, TX. Visitation will be held at 11:30 am. A rosary will be held at 12:30 pm followed by A Mass of Christian Burial with Father Jude Ezuma and Deacon Doug Matthews officiating. A private burial will follow.
Pallbearers will be Jay Huff, Preston Huff, Trey Termini, Mike Ramsey, Derrick Peoples, Henry Porretto, Craig Kovacevich. Honorary pallbearers will be James Adams, Vincent Soler, Angelo Urbani and Justin Kline.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic regulations, social distancing and masks are required at St. Patrick’s Church for services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.