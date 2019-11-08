Mary Gayle Garza, 64 of Santa Fe, TX passed peacefully November 6, 2019. She was born to Frank and Bernice Harbison on June 16, 1955 in Bayou La Batre, Alabama. Mary always went above and beyond for her family. She will be gratefully missed.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her 9 children, 37 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 1 brother, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, son Robby, and 2 sisters.
Services will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Visitation Sunday November 10, 2019 5-8 p.m. Funeral Monday November 11, 2019 10:00 a.m.
