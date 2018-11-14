TEXAS CITY—Mr. Dwayne Dale Donaldson passed from this life Monday afternoon, November 12, 2018.
Honored on Veterans Day but gone the next. Dwayne Donaldson lived a life full of love, adventure, and honor. He was born in Gibbon, Nebraska, on July 28, 1924 but didn’t stay long. He heard our nation's call, and took action when he joined the Navy and proudly served in WWII and again in the Korean War - only this time he joined the Marines Corps. His duty earned him the honorable service and lapel service button. He had traveled all over the world but called Texas his home. Civilian life lead him to La Marque where he found work at Union Carbide and Foster Wheeler Construction Co. for many years. Dwayne was an avid fisherman but it was his barbeque that could knock your socks off. He also loved country dancing, hunting, and gardening in his spare time. Dwayne was a proud civilian, father and patriot who was dedicated to preserving the freedom of others.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Dorothy Jane Donaldson and second wife, Evelyn Donaldson.
Survivors include his son, Michael Oren Donaldson (Marilyn); grandchildren, Michael Loren Donaldson (Amber), James Travis Donaldson (Tina); great-grandchildren, Connor, Rebekah, Madeline.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Friday, November 16, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with a service to begin at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor John Newton officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
