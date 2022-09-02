James LeRoy Priest, Jr. aka: Jim and Capt. Jim

TEXAS CITY — James L. Priest, Jr., 85 years of age, of Texas City, TX passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at HCA Clear Lake Regional in Webster, TX, under the care of Choice Hospice.
Visitation will be held from 5 pm - 8 pm, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Private burial will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, 11 am, at South Park Cemetery in Pearland, TX.
Jim was born November 2, 1936, in Houston, TX to Jewell Bess McWilliams and James Leroy Priest, Sr. Jim was an Ironworker (Local 135) until he retired in 1985. Even as an ironworker, Jim always had a shrimp boat, whether it be operational, in repair, or sunk! Even sunk, he could revive it and return it to somewhat of it's original configuration.
In 1986 Jim decided to become a business owner. He built the 50-50 Dock on the Texas City Dike. He labored, cussed, and eventually had a fleet of shrimp boats. Several he built himself with help of friends and kids. Others, he banded together with spare parts, bubblegum, elbow grease, and lots of late nights.
Due to health reasons, he sold the business in 1995 and decided to work/shrimp from his home base. Wife not too happy, but they made it work! They enjoyed many years of retirement, cruising, and 5th wheeling around the USA. He was an avid deer hunter. Shot lots of deer in Texas and several water tanks in Nebraska!
Jim was also a Master Mason for more than 50 years.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, John L. Bonno, and sister, Peggy Duval.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Lonita June Priest; sons Jimmy/wife Linda; Pete/wife Sheila; John Paul/wife Danette, all of Lumberton. Daughter Suzette Ramirez/husband Ramon of LaMarque; stepsisters Rosiland Ivie/husband LJ of Sugarland, and Johnene Bonno of Houston.
Jim was extremely proud of all his grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Trey, Danny, Kelly, Allison, DJ and Ramsey. He was also blessed with great grandchildren, Crystal, Andrew, James, Jackson, Emily, Carli, Chloe, Brooklyn, Aubry, and Emma.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Children Hospital in Galveston, Tx.
Our family would like to thank everyone for your love and support at our time of sorrow. We pray today that Angels bring happiness to your door, may it knock early, stay late and leave the gifts of peace, love, joy and good health behind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.