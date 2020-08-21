Julio A. Esparza Sr. passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 in Galveston, Texas.
He was born in Gonzales, Tx on March 28, 1949 to parents, Leonisia Marquez and Paulito Patina. He was a long-time resident of Galveston and a retired Longshoreman from local 20 I.L.A. after 37 years.
Julio loved to play cards “July is in “, his favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys & Houston Astros. He enjoyed playing bingo and going fishing with his kids & grandkids.
Julio is preceded in death by parents, Jose & Leonisia Marquez, Paulito Patina; brothers, Salvador & Paulino Patina & brother-in-law, Toni Romero.
He is survived by loving wife of fifty-one years, Janie Esparza; children, Julio A. Esparza Jr., Monica Esparza (Salvador Rivera), Ronnie Esparza, Lupe Garza(Gustavo), Jesse Salinas(Beatrice), Mario Salinas(Anna), Albert Salinas(Audrey); 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren & 2 great great-grandchildren; brothers, Martin Patina, Cruz Patina(Rita), Andrew Rios(Reyna), and Paul Esparza; sisters, Aurora Hernandez, Dolores Richards(John), Patricia Romero, Rachel Rios and Amanda Gilbert(Timothy), Mary Limones, Paula Patina and numerous nieces and nephews.
Acting as Pallbearers are Jimmy Jr. & Joseph Limones Sr. Mark A. Esparza, Albert Jr., Mario Jr. & Jesse Salinas Jr., Gilbert Carrasco Jr, Ronnie Esparza Jr. and JohnnyRay Rivera.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 10– 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home – Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591. Funeral Services start at 11:00 a.m., with Interment to follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
