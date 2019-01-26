James Robert (Jim) Niebuhr, 83, long time resident of La Marque passed away Monday, January 21, 2019 at his residence in League City, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of La Marque, 1825 Howell. Burial will follow at Galveston County Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 28, 2019 at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Jim was born December 2, 1935 in Brenham, Texas. He owned and operated Jim Niebuhr Insurance Agency, in La Marque, faithfully serving his clients for 50 years. Jim attended Brenham High School where he excelled in baseball, basketball and football before graduating in 1954. In 1959 he graduated from University of Texas in Austin with his BBA along with a Military Officer’s Commission earned through 4 years of ROTC training.
Jim married the love of his life, Mary Lois Boone on May 31, 1957, they were married for over 61 years until his passing. He often joked that Mary received her PHTS (Putting Hubby Through School) degree as she worked full time to pay the bills while he completed his last year of college. After graduation Jim joined the United States Air Force as an officer and was stationed at Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He was later assigned as the Officer in Charge of the Courier Transfer Station at Clark Air Base in the Philippines. He proudly served our country there for three years before returning to Texas where he began his own insurance and investment business.
Jim loved his community and selflessly gave back to it through his years of involvement with La Marque Jaycee’s, Kiwanis, La Marque-Texas City Chamber of Commerce, and First United Methodist Church. Jim and his wife Mary were also die-hard La Marque Cougar fans. Jim was a lifetime avid golfer, fisherman and weekend barbeque pit-master.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, A.E. (Shine) Niebuhr and Rosella Niebuhr, sister, Marilyn Sommer, and son, Robert Wesley Niebuhr.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Niebuhr; sons, Mike Niebuhr and wife Susan, Eric Niebuhr and partner Marc; daughters, Marilisa Corl and husband Tanner, Lanie Rygaard and husband Ricky; grandsons, John Niebuhr and wife Nicole, Cody Rygaard and wife LeeAnna; granddaughters, Emily Niebuhr, Brandi Rygaard, and Raeh Corl, along with extended family members and many friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Orchard Park at Victory Lakes for providing a family atmosphere and for compassionately caring for Jim over the past year and a half.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, First United Methodist Church of La Marque, or the charity of your choice.
