Evelyn F. Archie
HUNTSVILLE—Evelyn F. Archie, 84, formerly of Galveston, departed this life on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Huntsville Health Care Center. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
JoAnn Fenelon
JoAnn Fenelon passed away at her home in League City, Texas on Saturday, May 09, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.