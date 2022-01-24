GALVESTON — Landon Clarke Stout, Jr. died January 19, 2022 at age 88 surrounded by his wife and children, as he affectionately called "la familia." He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Clarke, Sr; his brother, Steven, wife Martha; and grandson, Hunter. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Elaine, his children Lynn (Alfonso), Clinton, Karen (Mark), Sally, Edward (Michele), Lindamarie, Karin, Michael (Nancy) and grandchildren: Michelle, Nicole (Mike), Faron, Lee, Heather, Connor, Robbie, David, and Scott and great grandchildren Isabella, Kylie and Elle.
He was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1933. He graduated from the University of Maryland in 1957 where he finished premed and medical school in seven years, despite being a husband and father of two children. He had to work weekends driving a taxi and summers as a carpenter. After residency at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center he chose internal medicine and by 1961 went directly onto the faculty in internal medicine as assistant director of the outpatient clinic. His research involved coronary disease in humans, atherosclerosis in zoo animals and ulcerative colitis in gibbons. In 1968 he became a pathologist and director of the autopsy service and the following year director of the residency program. In 1970 he became interim chairman of pathology with promotion to associate professor. He was an Aesculapian Award nominee for excellence in 1972. Diabetic nephropathy gradually replaced his other research interests. He could take apart an engine and rebuild it. He repaired all of his kids' cars, and converted an old school bus into an RV so that he could take his growing family to "zoo aorta" trips all over the US. Also, he took his kids one by one to the symphony while dispensing lifesavers for good measure. He played classical guitar and organized the Oklahoma City classical guitar society. He would wake up each of his 5 children with guitar music on school mornings. In 1972 he moved his family to Galveston and was to work at UTMB as director of autopsy service. He moved his baboons in 2 trucks affixing the cages with plumbing pipe and driving all night to avoid the heat. He was promoted to professor in 1974 and in 1977 became the residency program director. Dr Stout moved to surgical pathology in 1978 and returned to pathology in 2004. In 1981 Clarke married Elaine and acquired 3 more children. He started taking more time to renovate houses and then rent them to residents. In 2013 Dr Stout received the annual John Andujar Citation of Merit from the Texas Society of Pathologists. He worked reduced hours until the start of Covid, when he finally retired. He was a loyal husband, a patient, loving father of 8 children and a model citizen. He was a man of few well-chosen words, especially at his wedding anniversary parties with his 8 kids and their families. His students knew him as serious but with outbreaks of wicked humor. He knew how to have fun at a party but he was a dedicated workaholic who accomplished so much in his life, probably due to the fact that he worked every day for many years with no breaks. Devotion to his work was exceeded only by his love of family.
A private remembrance of his life will be held at a later date.
Clarke: "loved in life, honored in death, and cherished in memory" - Elaine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.