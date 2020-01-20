Suzanne Harriss Pauls McClure passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on May 24, 1938 in Galveston to Eleanor Harriss Pauls and Louis Edward Pauls. Maternal grandparents, Loula Curtis Harriss and Baylis Earle Harriss. Paternal grandparents, Carrie Cortes Pauls and Peter G. Pauls.
She graduated high school from Ball High in 1955. She then attended the University of Texas in Austin where she majored in Art and became a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
While living in Houston, she became a successful real estate broker and later started her own real estate company. In August 7, 1982, she married Nathaniel Dehass McClure and moved to Lake Toledo Bend, Texas, continuing her success in real estate. Shortly after her husband’s death and before Hurricane Ike, she moved back to her beloved hometown of Galveston, Texas.
Suzanne had a love for life, people, and Galveston. She was an accomplished artist, photographer and writer. She enjoyed entertaining so many with her witty annual Christmas letters. For the past several years, she attended a Creative Writing class at Ollie where she wrote stories and poems, drawing from her experiences of growing up in Galveston and the colorful characters she met along the way, many who were in her own family. She loved discussing Galveston’s deep history and her family’s role in shaping some of that history.
Suzanne was a member of her neighborhood association where she had been an officer on the board, the Galveston Republican Women’s Association, the Lafitte Society, Sierra Club Member, the Junior League of Galveston, the Theta Alumnae organization and longtime organizer of Ball High’s Class of 1955 reunions.
Suzanne was known as sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, loyal friend and being impeccably dressed. She will be missed by many.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her mother and father, sister, Eleanor Pauls Schaeper, brothers, Peter G. Pauls and Louis E. Pauls Jr., and husband Nathaniel D. McClure. She is survived by her son, Henry Winfield Atherton III, daughter, Carrie Atherton Denson and husband Charles, and son Baylis Harriss Atherton and wife Jo. Grandchildren include, Forrest Bruce Denson and Avery Eleanor Denson. She’s also survived by her beloved step children, Nate McClure, Sue Manning , Mary Zoesch and Geoff McClure.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Tonya Nickerson, Shelia Biggs and Kim Barr for their genuine care and dedication making it possible for Suzanne to live out her life in the comfort of her home.
Her service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Galveston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Galveston, The Salvation Army in Galveston or Galveston Island Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.