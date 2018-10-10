Lillie (Faye) Boone of Elkhart, Texas passed away on October 7, 2018 at Palestine Regional Hospital after a brief illness. She was 90 years old at the time of her death.
Faye was born September 8, 1928 in Hickory Grove, Texas. She graduated from Slocum High School in 1947, one month after marrying Albert Boone on April 19, 1947.
Faye became a homemaker and mother of three, eventually moving to Texas City, Texas where she lived for 25 years. She delayed college in order to have a family but began attending College of the Mainland (COM) part-time, determined to receive a college degree. She was proud to receive her Associates Degree from COM in 1970 as the first class whose graduation ceremony was held in the new building. After that, Faye received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from The University of Houston in 1975.
Faye loved teaching kindergarten at Heights Elementary in Texas City and later at Southside Elementary in Palestine, Texas. She moved back to Elkhart, Texas after Albert retired from Monsanto, fully enjoying the remainder of her career and retirement. She loved to cook, sew, and garden; sharing food and vegetables with those in need and those she loved. She was an active member of Northside Baptist Church in Texas City and later Elkhart First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School at both.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Lenard and Modell Howard, her husband of 69 years, Albert, and her sisters Lucy Howard and Glenna Howard.
Survivors include son William (wife Jan) Boone, daughters Marilyn Baker (fiancé Dennis Stockman), and Marcelyn Boone, and grandsons Casey and Chad Baker, as well as numerous neighbors who she considered to be family.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, October 11 at 10 A.M., with visitation scheduled for Wednesday 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., at Bailey and Foster Chapel in Palestine, Texas with Rev. Jason Hoffman officiating. Burial will be at Guiceland Cemetery in Grapeland, Texas. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Casey Baker, Eddie Boone, Mark Edwards, Lester Edwards, David McKinney, and Ed Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be sent to Elkhart First Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.
To view online leave condolences or sign the guest book go to www.baileyandfosterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.