GALVESTON, TX — In the early morning of December 18, 2021, Jan Higbee passed away in Jennie Sealy Hospital.
Jan Lee Higbee (nee Mankedick) was born in the small town of Beaver, PA on February 11, 1942. She is survived by husband David, daughters Heather Woods and Katie Thorson, sister Gretchen Sherman, brother Jay Mankedick, six grandchildren and a newly born great-grandchild.
Jan married David Higbee, also of Beaver and a long time school friend, on April 18, 1964. Thus began an amazing lifetime journey.
After the wedding they moved to Cambridge, MA where Jan worked as the secretary for the chairman of the Mechanical Engineering department at MIT while David pursued graduate studies. Notably she was responsible for a major redesign of the Smith Corona Selectra typewriter (which was under development at MIT) because the “little ball” of the first prototype could not keep up with her ferocious typing skills and kept flying off into the air.
As a university staff employee she availed herself of tuition free courses at nearby Harvard (French) and MIT (Music Appreciation). It must be noted that she dropped the music course when she discovered that this course involved the study of how musical instruments functioned!
After MIT Jan and David moved to MIddletown, Ohio where they both worked for ARMCO Steel; Jan as an executive secretary and David in the R & D laboratory. In many ways these 12 years in Middletown were the halcyon days of her life — family (she had cousins there), meaningful work, first home purchase, first children (Heather and Katie), and a ton of really close friends. The kind of friends who are in your life forever!
The next segment of Jan’s life took place in Mexico CIty. Jan immediately took over the expatriate community where she lived, organizing their social lives, planning trips to all the major Mexican resort locations, and even inviting her Middletown friends to come stay with her for two weeks to tour the country. She was the virtual “Cruise Director” of her subdivision, La Hacienda de los Morales.
The next stop was Houston, Texas. She repeated her social magic in the west Memorial area. After her girls went off to UT she felt a need to go back to work, this time in real estate. This work combined her social skills with a deep love for homes (Homes, not houses). She excelled. One year she won the Joanne McMillon Award as the Outstanding Realtor for the greater Houston Metro area.
Soon her husband’s work took her back to Pittsburgh then Sharon, PA. Sharon turned out to be her favorite place of all. It reminded her of Beaver, where her life had begun.
Every place she lived was better off for her presence. She had that rare ability to organize people for the sole purpose of having fun. This skill remained until the end, most recently in Galveston — her chosen retirement destination in 2001.
For the first seven years she and her husband lived in Pirates Beach West and her life centered around golf and social activities at the Galveston Country Club. In 2008 they moved to Palisade Palms on East Beach where she was a major force in establishing the social activities of this new community.
Unfortunately, there was another constant that marked her life above and beyond her social and organizing skills and that was a lifelong disease.This disease first showed its face nearly 60 years ago. She became a familiar face in ERs and hospitals wherever she lived or vacationed, and the doctors could never identify the root cause.
It wasn’t until her retirement in Galveston that a doctor at UTMB figured it all out. She suffered from a very rare condition called Pheochromocytoma. She battled this condition with great courage for most of her life, but particularly for the last 15 years.
In honor of her fight, Jan would request in lieu of flowers that you consider a donation to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, which does medical research on lesser known diseases. A Celebration of Life is being finalized to remember her joyful and loving spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.