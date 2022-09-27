SANTA FE — On Sunday, September 25, 2022, Barbara Ann Vail went to be with her Lord shortly after her 90th birthday and we're certain Joe was waiting patiently on the other side.
Barbara was born September 16, 1932, to Jack and Leah Friloux in Louisiana. She moved with her family to Texas where she met the love of her life, Joe "Sonny" Vail and got married April 7, 1951. Barbara worked for Santa Fe ISD in the PE Dept where she finally retired in 1993. Those who taught there will remember how she loved to double-dutch jump rope and was a pro at tetherball. She loved going to church, reading her Bible, being a part of VBS, Church Camp and all the fellowships. She treasured her husband, loved her family, and never hesitated to let you know just how spoiled she was. Her presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Leah Friloux; husband, Joe Vail; sister, Ruth Schwoebel; brother, Marion Friloux; grandson, Dillion Kelly.
Left behind to cherish her memories are sons, Donny Vail and wife, Analyn, Ronny Vail and wife, Debbie, Rocky Vail and wife, Pam, Tony Vail all of Santa Fe. Her grandchildren, Dana Ayers and husband, Shane, Craig Vail and wife, Karlee, Jarrod Vail and wife, Allison, Sheree Armstrong, LeAnn Williams and husband, Jeff, Andrea Barraza and husband, Rudy, Toby Vail and wife, Lisa. She also leaves behind 17 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Barbara will be missed dearly by her forever friend and sister-in-law, Lucille Dudley and many other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 2: 00 p.m. at Hayes Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Williams officiating. Interment to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park. A viewing will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 5:00 -7:00 p.m.
Casket bearers will be Colby Williams, Craig Vail, Jarrod Vail, Toby Vail, Shane Ayers, Joey Brantley.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorials in the form of donations to Portico Church, PO Box 1195, Porter, Tx 77365 or on their website at www.porticochurch.org/give/.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Season's Personal Care Home and Essential Hospice for the care given to Barbara during this time and to her dear friend, Myrtle Guyton for always being a special friend to her.
