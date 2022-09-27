Barbara Ann Vail

SANTA FE — On Sunday, September 25, 2022, Barbara Ann Vail went to be with her Lord shortly after her 90th birthday and we're certain Joe was waiting patiently on the other side.

Barbara was born September 16, 1932, to Jack and Leah Friloux in Louisiana. She moved with her family to Texas where she met the love of her life, Joe "Sonny" Vail and got married April 7, 1951. Barbara worked for Santa Fe ISD in the PE Dept where she finally retired in 1993. Those who taught there will remember how she loved to double-dutch jump rope and was a pro at tetherball. She loved going to church, reading her Bible, being a part of VBS, Church Camp and all the fellowships. She treasured her husband, loved her family, and never hesitated to let you know just how spoiled she was. Her presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

