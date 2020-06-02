Annie Garza Cruz age 87 of Galveston passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Our loving mother Annie went to her eternal heavenly home on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral services with rosary will be held Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The rosary will be recited at 10:30am followed by the Memorial service at 11:00am. Visitation will begin at 10:00. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston.
Annie was born on June 21, 1932 to Vicenta Romero and Pedro Garza in Hearne Texas.
Annie is preceded in death by her mother, father, step father Bruce Farris, daughter Annie Marie Cruz, brother Tony Romero, son-in-law Samuel Diaz de Leon, and daughter-in-law Linda Cruz.
She is survived by her sons Alfredo Cruz and wife Melva, Roy Cruz and wife Susan. Larry Cruz and David Cruz. Daughters Virginia Diaz de Leon, Esther Cruz and husband Phil Coughlin, and Liz and husband Don Kenney.
Sister Lena Trammel, brother Herman Farris and wife Aricella and endeared sister-in-law Patsy Romero. Twenty Grand Children, thirty Great Grand children and twenty three Great-Great Grand children.
Annie was a life long resident of Galveston. She was a homemaker caring for her children and Grand children. Annie was a strong woman of faith. She loved to read the Bible and share her faith and love of the Lord with everyone. Mom was a prayer warrior who always prayed for protection for her family.
Although she endured many trials including an auto accident that left her disabled she never waivered in her faith and always remained strong.
Annie was the Matriarch of our family bringing everyone together for Christmas Eve.
She loved her family dearly. Mom loved working in her rose garden with her roses. She will be deeply missed by all.
Pallbearers are her Grandsons Ray Cruz, Marcus Cruz, Christopher Cruz, Samuel Diaz de Leon, John Diaz De Leon and Mike Diaz de Leon.
Honorary pallbearers are Herman Farris, Antonio Rodriguez II, and Alfredo Cruz III.
